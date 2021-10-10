PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 564,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,166 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in PPD were worth $26,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PPD by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PPD by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPD opened at $47.04 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

