Primecoin (XPM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $98,190.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $98,190.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,026,496 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

