Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $26.07. 346,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,306. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.