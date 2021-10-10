Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 18,625 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,975,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,438,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 879,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.28.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

