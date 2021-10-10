Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys New Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth $64,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,213.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,329.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,471.67. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $439.05 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

