Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $43.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $926.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.87. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

