Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $814,000 in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Forestar Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Forestar Group by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 32.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FOR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market cap of $961.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.01. Forestar Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.00 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

