Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearfield by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 380,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 26,608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 221,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $53.52.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLFD. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

