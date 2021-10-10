Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

