Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,601 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after acquiring an additional 59,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 363.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after acquiring an additional 138,872 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 122,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 108,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXC opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.87. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $70.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.22.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $214,564.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

