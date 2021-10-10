Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 12,145 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,906,000 after acquiring an additional 32,748 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 629,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,960,000 after acquiring an additional 257,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after buying an additional 264,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $46.80 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average is $46.36.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.