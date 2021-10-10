Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,433 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 48,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $21.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

