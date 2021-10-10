Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,994 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $119.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.11.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.