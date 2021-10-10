Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 5,646 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RZG. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RZG opened at $160.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.13.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

