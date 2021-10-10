Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 3,420 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.33% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FVC. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.59 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $25.73 and a one year high of $37.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

