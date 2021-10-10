Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Profound Medical Corp. is a medical technology company. It is focused on a therapeutics platform which provides the precision of real-time Magnetic Resonance Imaging technology for the incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The company principally commercialized the TULSA-PRO(R) and Sonalleve(R) platforms. Profound Medical Corp. is based in Mississauga, Canada. “

Separately, Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of PROF stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 333.25% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PROF. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,297,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,138,000 after acquiring an additional 602,797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 40,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

