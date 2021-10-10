Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 78 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

GD opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.52 and its 200 day moving average is $191.97. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

