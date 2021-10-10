Profund Advisors LLC Buys 42 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 55.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 547.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 913,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,430,000 after purchasing an additional 772,446 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $106,160,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Square by 51.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,995,000 after purchasing an additional 450,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total transaction of $2,132,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $133,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $238.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.83. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.