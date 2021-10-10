Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,144,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 30.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,274 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 98.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,522,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 341,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

HUYA stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

