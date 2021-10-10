Profund Advisors LLC Sells 144 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.60 and its 200 day moving average is $197.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.94 and a twelve month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $1,689,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

