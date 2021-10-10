ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 3,064 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after buying an additional 117,726 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 236.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $1,629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXR opened at $171.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.30. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.14.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

