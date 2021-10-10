ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,301 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eaton by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 296,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,046,000 after purchasing an additional 195,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 216,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $153.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $101.52 and a 1-year high of $171.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

