ProShare Advisors LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $412.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $407.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.26.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

