ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.47 Million Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,901 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after buying an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $56.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

