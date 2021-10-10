ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,791 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.11% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 127.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $54.84 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

