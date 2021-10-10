ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Corning by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 165,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,348 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Corning by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $2,368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Corning in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of GLW opened at $37.16 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.28 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

