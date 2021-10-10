ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN stock opened at $159.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average of $186.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.