ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.01 and last traded at $34.63. 9,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,096,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 369.8% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 117,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.