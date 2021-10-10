ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 635,827 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 19,745,201 shares.The stock last traded at $20.81 and had previously closed at $21.25.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 204.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

