ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf raised ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from €19.50 ($22.94) to €22.00 ($25.88) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 10.74%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

