Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

PRYMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 target price on shares of Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.12.

PRYMY opened at $17.01 on Friday. Prysmian has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

