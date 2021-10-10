Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires Shares of 144,000 PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $7,458,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in PPD during the second quarter valued at $2,775,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the second quarter worth $29,532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PPD by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of PPD by 1,701.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,256,000 after acquiring an additional 476,563 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.33.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PPD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

