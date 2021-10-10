Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,039,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,079,000 after acquiring an additional 145,955 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.67.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.