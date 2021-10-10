Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 189,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 994,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total value of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $233.17 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

