Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,424,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,472,000 after purchasing an additional 234,840 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 582.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 207,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Citigroup cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $150.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.52 and a twelve month high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.03 and a 200-day moving average of $164.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

