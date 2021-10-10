Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.