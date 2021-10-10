Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.18% of LGI Homes worth $7,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $139.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.54 and a 1-year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.