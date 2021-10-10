Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,115 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 121.6% in the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after acquiring an additional 328,305 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,333,000 after purchasing an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,196,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 404.6% during the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 268,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STMP. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.76, for a total value of $823,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katie May sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.17, for a total transaction of $1,625,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,016,442. Insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STMP opened at $329.61 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $329.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

