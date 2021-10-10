Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives $56.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $56,967.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,624,730 shares of company stock worth $98,354,637 in the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pulmonx by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pulmonx by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmonx stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a current ratio of 14.28. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.61.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

