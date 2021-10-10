PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $60.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.31.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

