QChi (QCH) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, QChi has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. QChi has a market cap of $1.10 million and $1.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.04 or 0.00212781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00098089 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi (QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

