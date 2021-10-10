Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Given New C$0.42 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$0.49 to C$0.42 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of QTA stock opened at C$0.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$22.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Quaterra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.30.

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

