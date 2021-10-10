Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 461.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,879 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after buying an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after buying an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after buying an additional 726,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,852,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,115,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,836,000 after acquiring an additional 830,574 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $29.23 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

