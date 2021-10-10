Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $6.43 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,900.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,346 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,291,000 after purchasing an additional 665,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,805,000 after purchasing an additional 64,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,027,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

