Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $7.06 Million Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Snap were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 25,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Snap by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 987,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after acquiring an additional 199,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,593,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,351,000 after acquiring an additional 582,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,392,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,117,000 after acquiring an additional 454,511 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.84. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.68 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,200,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,179,293.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,197,649 shares of company stock valued at $317,100,882 in the last ninety days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

