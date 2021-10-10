Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $6.82 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIK Capital LP acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,941,000 after purchasing an additional 107,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $173.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.85. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

