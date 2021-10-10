Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 35,906 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 74.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 7,660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after purchasing an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 430,545 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Sysco by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 79,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.