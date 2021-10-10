Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on QBCRF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

OTCMKTS:QBCRF opened at $24.47 on Thursday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment, and Head Office and Inter-Segments. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

