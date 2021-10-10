Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on RPD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.60.

Rapid7 stock opened at $116.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.86 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $61.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,883 shares of company stock valued at $4,045,688. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

