Raymond James Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $94.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.33.

CMA opened at $84.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

